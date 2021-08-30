Society Quang Ninh hands over wanted Chinese man to China Authorised agencies of the northern border province of Quang Ninh on August 29 handed over to the Chinese side a Chinese man on the wanted list who illegally entered and stayed in Vietnam.

Society Binh Duong extends social distancing as COVID-19 cases keep rising The southern province of Binh Duong has decided to continue applying social distancing measures under the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 in “red zones” for 15 days while "freezing" 15 wards in Thuan An and Di An cities and Tan Uyen township as COVID-19 infections have continued surging over the past days.

Society HCM City sees positive signals after tightening COVID-19 control measures Ho Chi Minh City has seen positive results after seven days since authorities tightened social distancing and COVID-19 control measures, according to the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Society Ngo Mon Gate – Echoes of glorious August Revolution Bao Dai, the last emperor ruling over Vietnam read an edict of abdication on August 30, 1945 at the Ngo Mon Gate in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien Hue.