Hanoi offers over 33 million USD worth of financial aid to pandemic-hit people
Hanoi has so far offered financial aid worth nearly 750 billion VND (nearly 33.05 million USD) to 2.34 million disadvantaged households and people who are struggling to make ends meet because of COVID-19 impacts.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has so far offered financial aid worth nearly 750 billion VND (nearly 33.05 million USD) to 2.34 million disadvantaged households and people who are struggling to make ends meet because of COVID-19 impacts.
Of the total, close to 597 billion VND was sourced from the State and local budget while 153 billion VND was funded by the private sector, data from the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs shows.
The amount included more than 314.2 billion VND from the Government’s social welfare package which was granted to 1.58 million workers and employers affected by the pandemic.
Particularly, more than 80,000 informal workers across the city have received assistance worth over 120 billion VND./.