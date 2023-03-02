Hanoi plans various promotional activities to fulfil 2023 development goals
Hanoi plans to organise 167 promotional activities in trade, tourism and investment, including 50 at the municipal level this year in an effort to fulfil the capital city’s socio-economic development goals, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen on March 2.
Addressing a conference to plan the city's promotional campaign for 2023 held by the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA), Quyen stressed that the activities should focus on the city’s key export markets.
According to the HPA's report, Hanoi organised 172 promotion activities last year, thus contributing to its socio-economic recovery and development after the COVID-19 pandemic.
These activities contributed to bringing total export turnover to 17.1 billion USD last year, up 10.3% year-on-year, and reaching 1.69 billion USD in foreign direct investment, also up 10.3% year-on-year.
In the year, Hanoi welcomed 18.7 million tourist arrivals, a 4.7-fold increase compared to the previous year. Of the total, 1.5 million were foreign arrivals.
This year, the HPA will step up promotional activities to call for investment capital from key markets such as China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Taiwan (China), the US and Europe.
It will promote the role of investment promotion agencies for diplomatic organisations and the foreign-invested economic sector so as to seek new export markets, and gradually reduce dependence on the Chinese market./.