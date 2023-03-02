Business Implementation of import-export policies to be streamlined: experts In the post-pandemic recovery period, domestic businesses continue to face difficulties in implementing policies related to import-export activities, requiring prompt solutions, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Hoang Quang Phong said on March 2.

Business Hoa Binh eyes further cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises in Japan The northern province of Hoa Binh held a conference on March 2 to foster cooperation with the Vietnam Business Association in Japan (VJBA).

Business Vietnam joins largest SME festival in Berlin Four Vietnamese firms - Bamboo Airways, VinFast, Vietnam Airlines, and Vietin Bank - are joining the small- and medium-sized (SME) businesses’ day held by the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW) on March 1.

Business Binh Phuoc enjoys trade surplus of 220 mln USD in first two months The southern province of Binh Phuoc enjoyed an impressive growth in export turnover in the first two months of 2023 with trade surplus reaching 220 million USD, according to the provincial Statistics Office.