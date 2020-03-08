Hanoi police seize 20 bricks of heroin
Vang A Long (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Police in Hanoi have busted a drug ring from Laos to the northern border province of Dien Bien and the capital city.
Vang A Pao, 27, from Si Pa Thin commune, Nam Po district, Dien Bien province, was arrested in My Dinh 1 ward, Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district on March 7 while transporting 20 bricks of heroin (6kg).
Under further investigation, police seized Vang A Long, 31, from Muong Nha commune, Dien Bien district in the namesake province, and Mong Van Hop, 52, from Van Noi commune, Tra Linh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.
According to the investigation agency, Vang A Long often purchased a large amount of drug in Laos, and hired Vang A Pao to transfer it to Mong Van Hop who delivered the drug abroad.
The case is under further investigation./.