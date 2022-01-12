Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi is making preparations to welcome foreign visitors when conditions allow, apart from serving domestic tourists.



While surging COVID-19 cases are preventing local heritage sites from opening to visitors, the sites are using 3D technology to offer virtual tours to visitors both at home and abroad to learn more about the city’s natural and cultural values.



Director of the municipal Tourism Department Dang Huong Giang said the sector is carrying out tourism promotion programmes with members of the Council for Promotion of Tourism in Asia (CPTA), the Tourism Promotion Organisation for Asia-Pacific Cities (TPO), the Mekong – Lancang Tourist Cities Cooperation Alliance and other activities abroad. The city will also launch a programme to introduce its attractions on CNN channel, focusing on the periods before, during and after the 31st Southeast Asian Games, which the city is hosting together with some other localities.

Hanoi Flag Tower (Photo: VNA)

The department has also given instructions to tour agencies, lodging facilities and tourist destinations in how to meet conditions to ensure the safety and quality of tourist products, thus meeting demand of foreign guests in the future.



In recent years, Hanoi has emerged as one of the most attractive destinations in the region and the world.

According to the 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, the city was one of the four Vietnamese cities listed among the most popular destinations in Asia in 2020. On the list, Hanoi ranked second, Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province fourth, Ho Chi Minh City 11th, and central Da Nang city 16th. The capital city was also ranked sixth among the 25 most popular destinations in the world by TripAdvisor./.