Supporting industry firms flexibly respond to COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: The Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Hanoi (VNA) - The complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic has been posing both challenge and opportunity for the supporting industry sector in Hanoi, requiring businesses in supply chains to promptly adapt and make flexible changes.



Nguyen Van, vice chairman of the Hanoi Supporting Industries Business Association (HANSIBA), acknowledged that the pandemic has posed many challenges for businesses in Vietnam as well as those across the world.

Nguyen Van, vice chairman of the Hanoi Supporting Industries Business Association (HANSIBA) (Photo: tapchicongthuong.vn

Van said social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 have caused certain difficulties to import-export activities and production and business of enterprises in general and enterprises operating in supporting industry in particular.



In addition, businesses that survive after the pandemic are facing a shortage of labour resources. The pandemic negatively affected the progress and implementation of projects to build new factories.



In order to adapt and develop in the context of the pandemic, HANSIBA proactively directed more than 200 member enterprises of the association in particular and supporting industry enterprises in Hanoi in general to effectively implement Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP promoting provisional regulations on safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19 issued on October 11, 2021.



The association has also supporting the promotion of digital transformation in its member businesses to not only adapt to the new context but also catch up with the global digitalisation trend.



It has cooperated with partners from Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to provide technical support and improve production capacity for member businesses.



The association has also paid special attention to connecting with financial sources and finding preferential loans for businesses, helping them further promote investment in production, towards meeting the market demand, which is forecast to recover growth in early 2022./.

VNA