Hanoi suspends passenger transport activities from/to Quang Ninh
Hanoi’s Department of Transport on January 28 ordered the suspension of passenger transport by road between the capital city and the northern province of Quang Ninh where a new outbreak of COVID-19 has been detected.
The order took effective right on the issuance date.
At the same time, the department asked all transport service suppliers to strictly apply measures to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, by requesting drivers and passengers to wear face masks throughout their trips and providing hand sanitizers.
Earlier the same day, the Quang Ninh Department of Transport announced the suspension of all passenger transport activities from/to the province until further note.
On January 27 and 28, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh detected 11 new COVID-19 cases in the community./.