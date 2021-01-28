Society CAAV orders airports to follow anti-pandemic measures The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent an urgent dispatch to airports, directing them to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures after community transmissions of the coronavirus were reported in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh.

Society Support of agricultural insurance fees extended until year-end All poor and near-poor households that are involved in agricultural production will continue to be supported with 90 percent of agricultural insurance fees until the end of 2021, instead of December 31, 2020.

Society Quang Nam: SonKim Land presents flood-hit students with scholarships Twenty scholarships worth 50 million VND (2,165 USD) each were presented to impoverished students in flood-hit areas in the central province of Quang Nam on January 28.

Society Women union leader: Women contributing to national development Chairwoman of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Ha Thi Nga has said Vietnamese women have contributed significantly to national renewal and development under the Party’s leadership and with support from the Government.