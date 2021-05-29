Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Le Hong Son on May 28 signed a document requesting the suspension of religious and belief activities in the city, starting from 0:00 am on May 29, in an effort to fight COVID-19 pandemic.



The move came after new clusters with unidentified sources were found in residential areas and businesses. Notably on May 27, new cases related to a cluster at “Hoi thanh truyen giao Phuc Hung” (Revival Ekklesia Mission) were discovered in Go Vap district, Ho Chi Minh City.



Religious organisations and worship establishments were required to follow prevention and control measures as directed by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Health Ministry, the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, the municipal authorities and Steering Committee for Religious Affairs, as well as Decree No.11/CT-UBND dated May 5 by the municipal People’s Committee on COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the new situation.

Heads of religious and belief establishments must remind dignitaries and followers to promptly report high-risk cases to authorities or medical stations, seriously follow the 5K message by the Health Ministry, fill in health declarations at tokhaiyte.vn, on apps or at local authorities as instructed by the Health Ministry.

They must also take responsibility for violations of prevention and control regulations that result in infections in their communities.

The municipal authorities also asked for enhancing religious activities online, not inviting foreigners to Vietnam or sending dignitaries or followers abroad for religious activities until further notice allows./.