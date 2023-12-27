Among 24 million tourist arrivals this year, foreign visitors reached 4 million, marking an impressive 266.7% year-on-year growth, while the remainders were domestic tourists, exhibiting a yearly rise of 16.3%.

Also this year, Hanoi has been honoured by the World Travel Awards with several accolades, including "Leading City Destination in Asia", "Leading City Break Destination in Asia" and "Leading Tourist Board in Asia”.

The city also received its first-ever award as the "World's Best Golf Destination" from the World Golf Awards. It boasted 48 out of 103 Michelin Guide-selected restaurants, with three of them achieving Michelin one-star status.

According to TripAdvisor, Hanoi ranked 17th out of 25 renowned travel destinations and held the third position among the top 20 culinary destinations for food enthusiasts.

Next year, the city strives to serve some 26.5 million tourists, up 10.4% annually./.

VNA