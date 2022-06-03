Society Former Google director becomes managing director Microsoft Vietnam Nguyen Quynh Tram, former head of Google operations in Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand, has been appointed as managing director of Microsoft Vietnam.

Society Action month for children in HCM City urges stronger efforts against child abuse, violence The Action Month for Children, which is taking place in Ho Chi Minh City from June 1-30, aims to raise public awareness about violence against children, and call for greater efforts and actions to address child abuse and violence against children.

Society Infographic SIPAS 2021: Quang Ninh tops ranking for three consecutive years SIPAS (short for Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services) aims to assess the quality of public services delivered by State administrative agencies. The index is made with five basic factors, including access to services, administrative procedures, public servants, service results, and receiving and handling of feedback.