Hanoi tightens management of old villas
The Hanoi People’s Committee has issued Decision 1845/QD-UBND listing 1,216 old villas built before 1954 in the city with the aim of tightening the management of the valuable architectural heritage.
Illustrative image (Photo: moc.gov.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People’s Committee has issued Decision 1845/QD-UBND listing 1,216 old villas built before 1954 in the city with the aim of tightening the management of the valuable architectural heritage.
The decision replaces Decision 7177/QD-UBND dated November 28, 2013.
The 1,216 listed villas are classified into three groups, with 222 in Group 1, 356 in Group 2 and 638 in Group 3, which are subject to the regulations on the management and use of old villas.
Group 1 features villas associated with ranked historical and cultural relics or cultural heritage. Group 2 includes villas with architectural value but not in Group 1, located on main streets such as Phan Dinh Phung, Dien Bien Phu, Hoang Dieu, Tran Phu and Nguyen Thai Hoc. The remaining villas are in Group 3.
Ba Dinh district has the largest number of Group-1 villas with 111 buildings, followed by Hoan Kiem district with 87.
The management of old villas in the city has faced various difficulties posed by disputes in ownership, rights to use and boundary, and violations of construction regulations by residents.
The issuance of the decision is intended to facilitate the strengthening of management over the old villas./.