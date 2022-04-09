Hanoi Old Quarter through sketches from int'l artists
Quan Chuong Gate, the only remaining gate of the old Thang Long Citadel, holds a rustic charm despite daily changes of the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Dong Xuan Market has long been a tourist attraction in Hanoi, thanks to its prime location in the heart of this city as well as the impressive architecture and history. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hanoi Cathedral, one of the first Western architecture works in Hanoi, is the oldest church that has witnessed changes of the capital city over the past three centuries. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hang Bac Temple is an oasis of calm amongst backpacker shops and French style colonial cafes. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake and its surrounding streets have always been considered the heart of the capital city as well as its spiritual and cultural hub. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
It could be said that ancient houses and old street corners are always 'specialties' that attract tourists whenever they visit the capital city (Photo: VNP/VNA)