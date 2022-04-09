Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hanoi Old Quarter through sketches from int'l artists

With emotion and creativity, nearly 500 international artists, including architects, painters, and sketch enthusiasts of different ages from 18 countries, shared vivid images of the capital’s Old Quarter.
  • Quan Chuong Gate, the only remaining gate of the old Thang Long Citadel, holds a rustic charm despite daily changes of the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Dong Xuan Market has long been a tourist attraction in Hanoi, thanks to its prime location in the heart of this city as well as the impressive architecture and history. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Hanoi Cathedral, one of the first Western architecture works in Hanoi, is the oldest church that has witnessed changes of the capital city over the past three centuries. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Hang Bac Temple is an oasis of calm amongst backpacker shops and French style colonial cafes. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake and its surrounding streets have always been considered the heart of the capital city as well as its spiritual and cultural hub. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • It could be said that ancient houses and old street corners are always 'specialties' that attract tourists whenever they visit the capital city (Photo: VNP/VNA)

