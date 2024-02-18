Culture - Sports Vietnamese students promote traditional culture in Russia A cultural, art and food exchange programme titled “Vietnamese Day” was held at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University in Russia on February 16.

Culture - Sports World largest Clipper Race sailors to race in Ha Long Bay The iconic Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is coming to Ha Long Bay, Vietnam’s northeastern province of Quang Ninh, for the first time in its history on February 21 with the dramatic arrival of the world's largest matched fleet of 70-foot ocean racing yachts.