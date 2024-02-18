Hanoi to host international chess events in 2024
Vietnam will host at least four chess competitions of the Hanoi International Chess Series in 2024, which will deliver world point rankings for successful masters.
Masters compete in the 2023 international chess event. This year, the Vietnam Chess Federation will organise four international events in March and May. (Photo of organisers)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam will host at least four chess competitions of the Hanoi International Chess Series in 2024, which will deliver world point rankings for successful masters.
In addition to their points, competitors also hunt for their norms to earn FIDE titles such as International Master, FIDE Master and Grandmaster.
In 2023 events, world U14 champion Indian Ilamparthi A R earned his norm to become a Grandmaster.
The first event will be from March 19-25, the second from March 26-31, both at the Hanoi Old Quarter Culture Exchange Centre.
The third event is from May 14-19 in Quang Ninh province, while participants will return to Hanoi for the fourth one, from May 21-26.
Each event will lure about 40 local and international masters.
According to the Vietnam Chess Federation, this will be the first time an international event of the Hanoi Series is organised in Quang Ninh. It is an activity to strengthen the relationship between the two localities in terms of tourism and sport development./.