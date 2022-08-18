Society Another body found from Manchester blaze Another body was found on August 16 from the devastating fire in Oldham, Manchester, reported the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK.

Society Letter calls for donations to Cuban people The Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association (VCFA) on August 17 sent out a letter calling for donations to Cuban people to help them overcome current difficulties.

Society Authority warns of scams related to RoK’s labour export programmes The Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs have warned about scams targeting people who want to work in technical occupations in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Society Dong Tam case: Appeal court upholds sentences for anti-state propagandists The High-level People's Court in Hanoi upheld sentences handed down at a first instance trial to two defendants for “making, storing, or circulating information and documents with content against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” during an appeal trial on August 17.