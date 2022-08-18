Another body found from Manchester blaze
Another body was found on August 16 from the devastating fire in Oldham, Manchester, reported the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK.
Local police affirmed they will continue the search to make sure that no victims are left at the scene.
To date, four victims have been detected in the blaze and one identified as a Vietnamese citizen. On August 13, 2022, the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted and sent condolences to the bereaved family. Authorities of the two countries are actively coordinating together to quickly identify the remaining victims.
The embassy and the Consular Department have kept a close eye at the case, while collaborating closely with authorities of the two countries to identify the victims, speeding up investigation process and supporting the bereaved family with funeral services according to their wishes.
The embassy said Greater Manchester Police announced on August 12 that they had identified one victim in the fire in Oldham town through fingerprint analysis. This is one of the four Vietnamese citizens previously reported missing in the UK.
The scene examination and identification of other victims are still underway./.