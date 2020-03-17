Hanoi to pilot electric bike sharing system
The Hanoi People’s Committee has agreed with the municipal Department of Planning and Investment’s proposal to pilot an electric bike sharing system in Hoan Kiem district.
The model aims to make it easier for people to approach public vehicles to get to offices, schools, hospitals and shopping centres, according to the department.
Service providers will use management software while customers can complete rental steps online.
The municipal People’s Committee has assigned the Departments of Planning and Investment, and Transport, and the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district to work on routes of the electric bike sharing system, as well as relevant regulations.
The capital city is developing a public transport system, which aims serve the needs of 30 to 35 percent of citizens in the inner city and of 15 percent of citizens in satellite cities.
Report from the Ministry of Transport’s Transport Development and Strategy Institute showed that the city now has about 5.5 million motorbikes and nearly 500,000 cars./.
