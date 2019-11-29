Hanoi to set off fireworks at 30 places during Tet
Hanoi will hold 15-minute firework shows across the capital city to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in January.
Fireworks will be set off across the capital city to welcome the Lunar New Year (Photo: VNA)
The fireworks will take place at six venues at high altitudes and 24 venues at lower heights across 30 districts in Hanoi.
Each display will start as the clock hits midnight on January 25, marking the beginning of the Lunar New Year. Specific locations have yet to be announced.
The government has approved a seven-day Tet holiday that will start on January 23, two days before Lunar New Year's Eve. Government offices and state-owned companies will close until January 29. Schools and other businesses across the country usually follow the same break as government offices.
Tet is Vietnam’s biggest holiday. It is the most important time for family reunions and gatherings./.