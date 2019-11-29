Society Denmark helps Vietnam with sustainable development The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam has organised the “Danish Day” event in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting the participation of more than 1,000 people, mostly businesspeople and their relatives, friends and partners.

Society Quang Ninh invests 1.6 billion USD in service infrastructure Quang Ninh province has invested more than 38 trillion VND (1.6 billion USD) in service infrastructure so far this year to promote socio-economic development.

Society Lang Son: Death penalty, life sentence for drug dealers The People’s Court of the northern province of Lang Son handed out 11 death penalties and one life sentence to members of a heroin trafficking ring on November 27.