Society Belgian party’s Manifesta festival honours late President Ho Chi Minh The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium has collaborated with the Workers' Party of Belgium (PTB) to hold a series of activities in honour of late President Ho Chi Minh at the party’s recent Manifesta (solidarity) festival in Ostend.

Society Conserving values of Thang Long Imperial Citadel Archaeological excavations have been carried out at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel relic site since late 2002, and the precious complex has unearthed evidence from many millennia of Thang Long - Hanoi.

Society Vietnam-Hungary friendly gathering held The Vietnam – Hungary Friendship Association held a friendly gathering in Hanoi on September 18 on the occasion of the two countries’ national days.

Society Embassy works to bring home Vietnamese who fled from business in Cambodia The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, the border guard and the Consular Department of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry have coordinated with Cambodian authorities to bring home Vietnamese citizens who fled from a business establishment in Cambodia as soon as possible.