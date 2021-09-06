Society Millions of students attend virtual opening ceremonies of new school year A special online opening ceremony of the 2021-2022 new school year for students in Hanoi was held in Trung Vuong Secondary School in Hoan Kiem district on September 5 morning, and broadcast live on the Hanoi Radio and Television.

Society Hanoi supports foreigners in difficulties due to COVID-19 Hanoi’s authorities September 4 gave 25 sets of gifts to foreign students studying at the Vietnam National University of Agriculture in Gia Lam district.

Society COVID-19: Hanoi permits motorbike shippers to operate from 9am to 8pm Motorbike shippers in the capital city of Hanoi have been allowed to operate between 9am and 8pm every day during the period of social distancing.