Hanoi to tighten travel regulations from September 8
Hanoi will tighten the check of travel permit from September 8 as part of efforts to ensure strict implementation of social distancing measures to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 pandemic.
A new form of travel permit having QR code will be put into use on September 8, which is required to go through checkpoints in the city.
Stronger communications will be conducted to ensure all residents understand the regulations, while strict punishments will be given to those who deliberately violate the pandemic prevention and control rules.
The capital city has been applying social distancing measures since July 24 amid complicated pandemic developments.
People in the city are asked to stay at home and only go outside in necessary cases like business trips, working at essential businesses (State agencies, factories, essential shops and service providers), buy food and medicines, or emergencies such as medical issues, fires or natural disasters.
Masks are mandatory in public. People must maintain a distance of two metres in public, and must not congregate in groups larger than two outside of hospitals, workplaces, or schools.
People are required to submit health declaration forms via website www.tokhaiyte.vn or Ncovi and Bluezone apps. Those who have symptoms such as fever, coughing or difficulty breathing must contact local medical establishments for further instructions.
Non-essential services and businesses remain close.
As of September 5, the capital had recorded a total of 3,520 COVID-19 cases since April 27, with 2,855 logged from July 24, the day social distancing was started.
The city had administrated more than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to local residents./.