The main segments of the second-phase construction of Vinh Tuy bridge spanning Hong (Red) River (Vinh Tuy Bridge 2) in Hanoi are connected on May 30. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s Vinh Tuy Bridge phase 2 is expected to open for traffic before September 2 (National Day), thanks to the efforts of the Hanoi People's Committee to expedite the disbursement of public investment capital for key projects.



The Vinh Tuy Bridge phase 2 project was initiated in January 2021 and received a total investment of over 2.5 trillion VND (105 million USD) from the city’s budget. It has a total length of over 3.4 km, including approach roads.



It is expected to help to reduce traffic pressure and connect provinces, and districts to the east of Hanoi with the inner city centre.



Moreover, the city is also actively working on reorganising traffic, installing border dividers, and painting the Vinh Tuy bridge (phase1) to ensure a comprehensive and synchronised completion of the entire project before October 10 on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of Capital Liberation Day.



According to the Hanoi People's Committee, the city is directing the Department of Transport, the Management Board of Hanoi Traffic Works, investors, and contractors to speed up the disbursement of public investment capital for key projects in the city such as the Hanoi Urban Railway Project’s the Nhon-Hanoi Station section with a length of 12.5km, including 8.5km of elevated roads and 4 km underground with a total investment of 32.9 trillion VND.

Up to now, about 77.5% of the work on the railway section has been completed.



Another key project is Ring Road 4 which is 112.8km long including 103.1km of Ring Road 4 and 9.7km of the route connecting Noi Bai-Ha Long expressway.



The starting point of the ring road is on Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway in Thanh Xuan commune, outlying Soc Son district while its end point is on Noi Bai-Ha Long expressway in Que Vo district, Bac Ninh province.



The project is divided into seven component projects, with the total estimated investment for phase 1 about 85.8 trillion VND.



On June 25, the Ring Road 4 construction was started in Hanoi, and neighbouring Hung Yen and Bac Ninh provinces. It is expected to be completed in 2026 and put into operation in 2027.



Meanwhile, the Ring Road 1 project’s Hoang Cau-Voi Phuc section (phase 1) with a length of 2,274 metres starts at the intersects with Cat Linh-La Thanh-Yen Lang road at Hoang Cau in Dong Da district and ends at Voi Phuc intersection in Ba Dinh district.



Its phase 1 investment is 7.211 trillion VND from the city budget. Up to now, the project has disbursed 19.5% of the capital plan.

The municipal People's Committee said that for the first seven months of 2023, the city disbursed 23.6 trillion VND, down 0.5% over the same period last year and equaling 45.7% of the plan for the year 2023./.

VNA