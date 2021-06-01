Travel Sling-shaped bungalow resort sets Vietnam record A resort with fifteen sling-shaped houses in Quan Ba district in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang is certified by the Vietnam Record Organisation (Vietkings) to be the first of its kind in Vietnam.

Travel Vietnamese destinations named on world tourism map Vietnam has become more and more popular in the world tourism map with increasing number of attractive destinations for international tourists in recent years.

Culture - Sports New book features beauty of Hoang Su Phi Travel blogger Hoài Sa has recently released a new book about Hoang Su Phi, a district in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang known for its magnificent terraced rice fields.

Travel Tourism-related firms face bankruptcy due to pandemic Many tourism-related firms that have borrowed from banks are facing foreclosure due to the latest outbreak of COVID-19 infections.