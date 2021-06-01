Hanoi welcomes 115,000 tourist arrivals in May
Health workers spray disinfectant at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam relic site. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, June 1 (VNA) - Domestic holiday-makers coming to the capital city in May numbered 115,000, a steep decrease of 55.3 percent year-on-year due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to the Hanoi Department of Tourism.
Total revenue from domestic tourism activities is estimated at 322 billion VND (14.4 million USD), a plunge of 60.3 percent compared to the same period last year.
The department said most international arrivals during the month were foreign experts and workers who came to work in the capital city.
In the first five months of this year, Hanoi welcomed 2.89 million domestic visitors, down 6.7 percent over the same period in 2020, and earned 8.1 trillion VND in tourism revenue, down 50.7 percent.
The municipal Department of Tourism has issued documents directing units, businesses, organisations and individuals providing tourism services in the city to strengthen anti-pandemic measures in the new situation./.
