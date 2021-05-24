Society Vietnamese student earns highest score at Asian Physics Olympiad All eight Vietnamese students participating in the 2021 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have won prizes, bringing home two golds, one silver, three bronzes and two certificates of merit, reported the Ministry of Education and Training on May 23.

Society Daily life of naval soldiers in Truong Sa island district For naval soldiers in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district, Khanh Hoa province, 'island is home and sea is homeland'. They share the same will, solidarity, creativity in production and readiness for combat, determining to protect the country's sacred sovereignty over seas and islands.

Society Public security forces praised for efforts in COVID-19 fight Politburo member and Minister of Public Security General To Lam has lauded efforts made by the public security forces in the fight against COVID-19.

Society Vietnamese medical experts lauded in COVID-19 fight in Laos Lao Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune on May 23 highly valued the timely and effective support of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to his country in the COVID-19 fight.