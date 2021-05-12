Business New container terminals to be built in Hai Phong A project building container terminals No 3 and 4 at the Hai Phong International Gateway Port in the Lach Huyen Port area was launched in the northern port city on May 12.

Business Viglacera targets over 43 mln USD in consolidated 2021 pre-tax profit Vietnam’s leading ceramic and tile producer Viglacera has set a target of posting 750 billion VND in pre-tax profit at its parent company this year and 1 trillion VND (43.27 million USD) in consolidated pre-tax profit, increases of 2 percent and 19 percent, respectively, against 2020.

Business German firms optimistic about Vietnam’s economy German firms have expressed their optimism about Vietnam’s economy in both mid-and long terms in a recent survey released by the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) on May 12.