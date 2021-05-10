Da Nang prepares plans for increasing COVID-19 infections
At an area for collecting samples for COVID-19 testing in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang has ordered the local authorities to well prepare plans for an increase in COVID-19 infections in the central city.
Speaking at an online meeting hosted by the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 9, Quang highly valued localities, agencies, departments and sectors in quickly implementing timely and effective measures to prevent and control the pandemic.
He suggested units and localities establish more concentrated quarantine areas to meet the demand of COVID-19 prevention.
Quang also stressed the need to strictly handle violations related COVID-19 prevention regulations, prepare medical supplies, and set up inter-sectorial delegations to remind and inspect the disease prevention work in local businesses.
For his part, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh said Da Nang must pay more attention to accelerating contact tracing, quarantine and testing work, as well as preparing medical supplies to serve disease prevention.
According to the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Da Nang confirmed 31 more cases tested positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once in the past 24 hours to 14:00 on May 9. All of them were put under quarantine.
The city has so far recorded 34 areas related to COVID-19 infections. Lockdown has been imposed in 24 areas in the city.
Vietnam reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning, including 78 domestic infections and two imported.
The new infections took to the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,412, including 411 locally-transmitted infections detected since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27./.