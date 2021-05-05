Travel Long An’s Asia-Pacific tourism membership funded The Long An Golf Investment – Development JSC and Hoan Cau Group will fund the southern province of Long An’s 130th membership of the Tourism Promoting Organization for Asia-Pacific Cities (TPO).

Travel System kicked off to receive feedback in tourism By installing an app named Du Lich Viet Nam An Toan (A Safe Trip in Việt Nam), visitors can provide feedback on issues in tourism services including those related to fake and poor quality products, fraud, price pressure, improper advertising and food safety.

Travel Charming Co To island Lying to the East of the northern province of Quang Ninh province, Co To island is a dreamy paradise with white sand beaches. It is also known as one of the most pristine islands of the country.

Travel Infographic Famous landscapes in Ninh Binh Some 90km south of Hanoi, Ninh Binh province boasts many famous destinations, including Trang An Landscape Complex, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site; Tam Coc, nicknamed “Ha Long Bay on Land”; Cuc Phuong National Park; and Van Long Wetlands Nature Reserve.