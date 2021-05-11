Da Nang: over 2,000 airport staffers tested for COVID-19
The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control on May 11 conducted COVID-19 testing for more than 2,000 people working at the Da Nang International Airport as part of the central city's efforts to screen high-risk groups.
Collecting sample for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control on May 11 conducted COVID-19 testing for more than 2,000 people working at the Da Nang International Airport as part of the central city's efforts to screen high-risk groups.
The testing took place following safety measures and the Health Minisry’s 5k message – khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration).
Ngo Duc Thang, an aircraft maintenance technician at the airport, said that he often interacts with flight crews and passengers and is concerned about contracting COVID-19. He said the testing helps him feel more secure.
Deputy General Director of the airport Hoang Huu Cuong noted the testing aimed for fast and early detection of SARS-CoV-2 infections, serving timely quarantine measures, ensuring the airport’s workforce and helping its employees feel secure at work.
During the recent National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1) holidays, the airport received 200 flights with about 30,000 arrivals, putting it at a very high risk of COVID-19 infection.
Also on May 11, the city is scheduled to carry out large-scale testing for people working at gas stations and sellers at markets with links to COVID-19 patients’ epidemiological information announced over the past few days./.