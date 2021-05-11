Health PM calls for further vigilance against COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on the whole political system, army and people to join hands in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Bac Ninh opens two COVID-19 treatment hospitals The northern province of Bac Ninh, which is among localities affected by the latest COVID-19 outbreak that began in late April, has decided to open two hospitals capable of treating 600 COVID-19 patients.

Health Strictly following 5K message would curb local COVID-19 infections: Expert The serious observance of the health ministry’s 5K message would help stop the community transmission of COVID-19 in Vietnam, heard a meeting in Hanoi on May 10.