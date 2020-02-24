Quang Ba flower market in Tay Ho district is covered with the pure white colour of wild pear blossoms on these days. Branches of the flowers had travelled a long way from the northern mountainous area to Hanoi to adorn homes in the city.

The price for branches of pear blossoms are varied from 10 to 500 USD based on their shape and amount of buds and flowers.

Although the Lunar New Year Festival has been over, pear blossoms are still for sale along Hanoi streets and many local people buy them every day.

Hanoians admire the flower’s pure beauty as it resembles one’s filial piety./.

VNA