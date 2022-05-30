Hanoi's five month export-import turnover skyrockets
Hanoi enjoyed a surge in exports-imports in the first five months of this year, signalling the capital city’s strong economic recovery, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
At a garment factory (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi enjoyed a surge in exports-imports in the first five months of this year, signalling the capital city’s strong economic recovery, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
The city earned over 6.9 million USD from exports, posting a year-on-year surge of 18.8 percent, with the domestic sector accounting for 3.74 million USD and the foreign-invested one nearing 3.17 billion USD, up 18.8 percent and 18.7 percent, respectively.
Garment-textile enjoyed an export value of over 1 billion USD, expanding 39.2 percent, while that of computer, electronics and components valued at 954 million USD, up 20.5 percent.
Meanwhile, import turnover reached 16.4 billion USD, a 20.2 percent increase year-on-year with the domestic sector hitting 13.3 billion USD and the foreign-invested one 3.1 billion USD, up 25.7 percent and 1.4 percent.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally been brought under control, Hanoi authorities are working to attract investment, especially FDI. The number of newly-established businesses has been on the rise./.