Business Hai Duong creating optimal conditions for Japanese investors: official The northern province of Hai Duong is striving to create optimal conditions for Japanese investors, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Xuan Thang affirmed on May 30.

Business Rising input costs hit Vietnamese enterprises Vietnamese enterprises are facing rising costs in fuels and materials for production due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, experts have said.

Business Vietnam more attractive investment destination: German business magazine Due to China's strict zero-COVID policy and disrupted supply chains, more and more German companies in Asia are looking for alternatives and neighbouring Vietnam has become a new target, the German weekly business news magazine WirtschaftsWoch wrote in an article published on May 29.

Business Hanoi's CPI grows over 3 percent in five months Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) rose by 3.04 percent in the first five months of 2022 against the same period last year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.