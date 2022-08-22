Business HCM City to host Int'l Textile & Garment Industry Exhibition The 20th Vietnam Int'l Textile & Garment Industry Exhibition (VTG 2022) will take place from September 21-24 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, according to organisers.

Business Cargo throughput via seaports sees slight rise in July Cargo throughput via seaports across the country hit 62.9 million tonnes in July this year, up 2% year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration.

Business Firms suggested to stay well-informed to avoid trade remedy risks Australia is a potential export market but also poses risks of trade remedy investigations, so enterprises should stay well-informed to avoid risks, head a recent seminar held in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Regulations on auto localisation ratio to be revoked Regulations on the automobile localisation ratio will be abolished on October 10, 2022 after having been in force for almost 20 years.