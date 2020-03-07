Hanoi’s streets sterilised after new COVID-19 case reported
Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department spray disinfectant to sterilise Truc Bach street of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department under the Ministry of National Defence on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.
The female patient, residing on Hanoi’s Truc Bach street, was tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 6 and has been quarantined at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.
Hanoi authorities also put a section of Truc Bach street under quarantine.
During a meeting of the city’s steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control the same day, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung asked relevant agencies to keep a close watch and enhance preventive measures on areas around Hong Ngoc hospital, where the patient previously got medical examination.
The city’s Department of Health made a list of 33 people who had close contact with the patient and 90 others who had close contact with the formers.
Samples of 27 out of the 33 above-said people were tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. Two other suspected infection cases, including the patient’s driver and her aunt, have not had test results yet while the six remainders were waiting for tests.
This is the 17th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam. The previous 16 patients have been successfully cured and discharged from hospital.
The 26-year-old patient earlier visited her sister in the UK, then travelled to Italy and returned to Hanoi on March 1 on flight VN0054 of Vietnam Airlines.
Relevant units are ordered to verify residence addresses of passengers onboard flight VN0054 and inform local authorities so as to timely quarantine these people and monitor their health in line with regulations./.