Business Diplomat seeks cooperation chances for Vietnamese, Italian localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue paid working visits to Lombardy and Piedmont, two key economic regions of the European country, and Turin city on January 27-28 to explore cooperation chances between Vietnam and northern Italian localities.

Business January FDI surges 179 percent Vietnam raked in 5.3 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 20 days of 2020, a year-on-year surge of 179.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Investment and Planning.

Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on January 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,185 VND/USD on January 30, up 15 VND from the last session of the Year of the Pig (January 22).