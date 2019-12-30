Business Gold sees strongest price increase in three months The domestic gold price saw its strongest growth in three months in the week of December 23-29 after beating the milestone of 42 million VND (1,817.40 USD) per tael.

Business Reference exchange rate down at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,167 VND/USD on December 30, down 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (December 27).

Business Binh Duong makes economic breakthroughs in 2019 The southern province of Binh Duong has emerged as a spotlight nationwide in economic and industrial development in 2019.

Business Bamboo Airways passes IATA operational safety audit Vietnam’s newest carrier Bamboo Airways is scheduled to receive the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 3.