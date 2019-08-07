Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

A Vietnamese goods expo, to be hosted by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, will feature close to 300 stalls, as heard at an August 7 press conference on the upcoming event.Themed “Joining hands to build Vietnamese trademark”, the fair is scheduled for September 26 – 30 at the Son Tay town stadium.Showcased products will be divided into different groups, including key industrial goods, those most-favoured by consumers, those from craft villages, local specialties, and anti-plastic-waste products.The event will also feature an exhibition space for activities of the “Vietnamese prioritize Vietnamese products” campaign in a decade as well as for the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the capital’s liberation day.Participating firms will be supported in connecting to exporters and distributors and in promoting their products to consumers in Hanoi and neighbouring localities.-VNA