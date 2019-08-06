Vietnamese soft noodle with crab meat (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Five groups of Vietnamese goods have been chosen to be displayed at the Week of Vietnamese Goods in Thailand from September 18 – 22.



They include soft noodles and noodle soup, beverages (tea, coffee, mineral water), snacks (cashew nuts, macadamia, chocolate, honey), spices (pepper, salt, chili sauce, soya sauce), and fresh fruits, which are popular in Thailand.



It was revealed by Jariya Chiathivat, a representative from Thailand’s Central Group during a working session with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai in Hanoi on August 6.



She said the event will popularise not only Vietnamese goods but also the country and its people.



During the event, Central Group and the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of European – American Markets will hold two training sessions to offer Vietnamese suppliers an insight into export requirements to Thailand.



Deputy Minister Hai committed all possible support to foreign enterprises and Central Group to do business in Vietnam.-VNA