HBA proposes setting up field hospitals in industrial parks
The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority Park Authority Business Association (HBA) has asked for approval from the city’s authorities and the Steering Committee for Pandemic Prevention and Control to set up field hospitals to treat workers in industrial parks and export processing zones.
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority Park Authority Business Association (HBA) has asked for approval from the city’s authorities and the Steering Committee for Pandemic Prevention and Control to set up field hospitals to treat workers in industrial parks and export processing zones.
According to HBA, as of the beginning of August, nearly half of enterprises in 17 export processing zones and industrial zones in the city had registerd to allow workers to stay at their workplaces.
Nearly 84 percent of the companies have met the requirements, while 92 factories are adding necessary conditions to meet the requirements.
According to HBA, the Sepzone Linh Trung Company is working with investors to build a field hospital at ready-built workshops in the Linh Trung 2 Export Processing Zone. Many investors have said they would donate medical equipment to the field hospital.
HBA also urged the health sector to assist companies with technical and medical skills so they can conduct rapid tests for COVID-19.
The association recommended that the city prioritise vaccinations for workers in Cat Lai Industrial Park and Cat Lai Port.
The city has 17 export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech zones with 1,500 businesses.
In a related matter, Tay Ninh province plans to build a 600-bed field hospital in Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park and a 500-bed field hospital in the Phuoc Dong Industrial Zone.
Volunteers join pandemic fight
More than 7,000 people across the country have volunteered to help HCM City fight the current outbreak, following a request from Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son last month.
Of the number, nearly 800 medical workers are working in private and public health clinics (including retired medical staff), and the rest are students and other staff.
Up to 2,500 of them have begun treating COVID-19 patients in the city.
The city will continue to call on volunteers, especially those with medical expertise such as doctors and nurses to support treatment, according to the Department of Health./.
According to HBA, as of the beginning of August, nearly half of enterprises in 17 export processing zones and industrial zones in the city had registerd to allow workers to stay at their workplaces.
Nearly 84 percent of the companies have met the requirements, while 92 factories are adding necessary conditions to meet the requirements.
According to HBA, the Sepzone Linh Trung Company is working with investors to build a field hospital at ready-built workshops in the Linh Trung 2 Export Processing Zone. Many investors have said they would donate medical equipment to the field hospital.
HBA also urged the health sector to assist companies with technical and medical skills so they can conduct rapid tests for COVID-19.
The association recommended that the city prioritise vaccinations for workers in Cat Lai Industrial Park and Cat Lai Port.
The city has 17 export processing zones, industrial parks and high-tech zones with 1,500 businesses.
In a related matter, Tay Ninh province plans to build a 600-bed field hospital in Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park and a 500-bed field hospital in the Phuoc Dong Industrial Zone.
Volunteers join pandemic fight
More than 7,000 people across the country have volunteered to help HCM City fight the current outbreak, following a request from Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son last month.
Of the number, nearly 800 medical workers are working in private and public health clinics (including retired medical staff), and the rest are students and other staff.
Up to 2,500 of them have begun treating COVID-19 patients in the city.
The city will continue to call on volunteers, especially those with medical expertise such as doctors and nurses to support treatment, according to the Department of Health./.