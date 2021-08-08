Health Three intensive care centres open in HCM City Three intensive care units for COVID-19 patients (ICUs) with doctors and medical personnel coming from three central-level hospitals across the country opened on August 7 in Ho Chi Minh City – the country’s current largest pandemic hotspot.

Health Vietnam logs 4,941 new COVID-19 infections Vietnam recorded 4,941 new COVID-19 infections, including 4,937 domestic and four imported cases, in the past 12 hours to 6am on August 8, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Vietnam records 7,334 new COVID-19 cases on August 7 Vietnam reported 3,540 COVID-19 cases, including one imported, in the past over 12 hours to 6.30pm on August 7, bringing the total number of infection in the day to 7,334, according to the Ministry of Health.