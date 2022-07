Society Work starts on house for preserving Vietnamese martyrs’ remains in Cambodia Construction of a house for preserving remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who had laid down their lives during wartime in Cambodia started in the Cambodian province of Battambang on July 13.

Society Trial of 14 accused of smuggling petrol worth 130 million USD begins Fourteen defendants, including high-ranking officials from the Border and Coast Guards, stand accused of smuggling 200 million litres of RON 95 petrol worth around 2.8 trillion VND (130 million USD) into Vietnam.

Society Supermoon of 2022 to appear above Vietnam Astronomy lovers in Vietnam are in an extremely favourable position to observe the “super buck moon”, which will turn full at 1:38 am on July 14 (Vietnam time).

Society Youth Union recruits international volunteers The International Department of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union's Central Committee has launched a programme to recruit members to an international volunteer club.