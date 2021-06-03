HCM City aims to disburse at least 95 percent for public investment
Ho Chi Minh City targets achieving a 95 percent or higher rate for disbursement of public spending this year.
HCM City (VNS/VNA) –
It has budgeted for expenditure of more than 35.7 trillion VND (1.54 billion USD) on nearly 3,500 projects, and achieved 13.1 percent of it as of the end of April.
Various traffic infrastructure works have begun but been delayed due to the low funds disbursement, according to the Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.
To speed up public spending, the city plans to take drastic measures in the form of amending procedures to manage and disburse funds.
It will also address other problems, especially land acquisition, one of the biggest, that delay disbursement.
The People's Committee also assigned the State Treasury to release funds within four working days for all projects, closely coordinating with agencies overseeing the works to handle problems.
Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment, said besides focusing on paying compensation and helping resettle people who have to relocate, the city would also step up oversight to ensure efficient use of resources./.