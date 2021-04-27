Transport sector to disburse nearly 10.86 trillion VND of public investment
The Ministry of Transport has said its units are expected to disburse close to 10.86 trillion VND (470 million USD) of public investment by the end of April. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Transport has said its units are expected to disburse close to 10.86 trillion VND (470 million USD) of public investment by the end of April, fulfilling 28 percent of the annual target.
Projected disbursement in April alone is over 4 trillion VND, surpassing the monthly target by about 507 billion VND.
According to the ministry’s Department of Planning and Investment, the ministry has been assigned to disburse close to 43 trillion VND this year, including 38.16 trillion VND worth of domestic investment and over 4.83 trillion VND of foreign funds.
Disbursement plans for more than 38.54 trillion VND of the sum, including over 15 trillion VND for sub-projects within a project constructing the North-South expressway, have been completed to date./.