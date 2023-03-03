Society Rescuers help save foreign crewman from heart failure The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (VMSRCC) on March 3 brought a foreign crewman with heart failure from sea to Nha Trang City in the southcentral province of Khanh Hoa.

Society New policy might eliminate mandatory mechanic inspections for new cars Starting July 1 of this year, newly acquired vehicles might no longer be required a mandatory mechanic examination during registration for road use under a new policy being mulled.

Society OVs in Czech Republic contribute ideas to draft revised Land Law Overseas Vietnamese in the Czech Republic actively contributed their ideas to the draft Land Law (revised) at a conference held on March 2 in both online and in-person formats.

Society Border guards in Quang Binh join in IUU fishing combat Border guards in Quang Binh province, one of the central localities with large fishing fleets, have joined efforts of all-level authorities in fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, towards having the “yellow card” imposed by the European Commission (EC) on Vietnamese seafood removed.