The magazine said Vietnam's biggest city has seen a 46 percent increase in searches this fall compared to 2019, citing data from American online travel agency and metasearch engine Kayak.

Fall marks the end of the rainy season as temperatures cool, making it a good time to visit Ho Chi Minh City's landmarks like the Cu Chi Tunnels, the Notre Dame Cathedral and Ben Thanh Market.



The other six destinations in the list are London, Punta Cana, New York, Munich, Albania, and Barbados.

The Vietnamese government has allowed quarantine-free entry for foreign visitors since March and lifted most Covid restrictions.

Americans can apply for an e-visa to visit Vietnam./.

VNA