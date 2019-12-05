HCM City attracts estimated 8 billion USD of FDI in 2019
Total foreign direct investment in Ho Chi Minh City in 2019 is estimated to reach 8 billion USD, equivalent to 101 percent of the figure recorded last year, reported the municipal People’s Committee.
In 2019, the city has held 203 trade and investment promotion programmes in and outside the country, along with various forum and conferences as well as business-to-business connection events.
The southern economic hub has also received 310 domestic and foreign business delegations who came to explore the investment and business environment in the city and exchange experience in trade and investment promotion./.