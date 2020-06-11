Travel Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders on Doong, the world’s largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh, has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US’s Insider newswire. ​

Destinations CNN hails Da Lat as producer of best cheese in Asia An article of the US-based news channel CNN lavished praise on Da Lat as “the source of some of the best cheeses produced in Asia”.

Destinations Fansipan mountain - The season of Verveine flowers Visitors to Fansipan mountain in Sapa misty town in the northern province of Lao Cai this season will have a chance to witness a valley of stunning purple of Verveine flowers.

Travel Bloomberg: Vietnam breaks out of COVID-19 tourist trap Vietnam is pulling ahead in the race to reopen Southeast Asia to city-hoppers and sunseekers, an article of US magazine Bloomberg has written.