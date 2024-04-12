Society Can Tho's leaders extend greetings to Khmer monks, people on Chol Chnam Thmay Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 12 visited the city’s Patriotic Clergy Solidarity Association and Pitu Khosa Rangsay pagoda on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay - the traditional New Year festival of Khmer ethnic minority people.

Society Universities supported to improve capacity for internationalisation The Ministry of Education and Training coordinated with the Australian Education Department to organise training courses from March 25 to April 11 for universities to improve their capacity for internationalisation.

Society New decrees contribute to perfecting anti-IUU fishing regulations The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development held a conference in Hanoi on April 11 to popularise new contents in regulations on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing prevention and combat prescribed in newly-issued legal documents.

Society Cambodian dengue child patient treated in Vietnamese hospital Doctors at Children’s Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City have saved a 4-year-old Cambodian girl from serious dengue, the hospital announced on April 11.