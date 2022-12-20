Politics War veterans’ 7th congress to be convened The 7th National Congress of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) will take place from December 29-31, heard a press conference held in Hanoi on December 20.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Special policies necessary for HCM City's development: NA leader National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Secretary of the Party Delegation at the National Assembly, on December 19 chaired a meeting between the NA Party Delegation and the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on devising a project to build a draft resolution on pilot mechanisms and policies for the development of the city to replace the NA's Resolution 54.