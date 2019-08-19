Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Various cultural and art activities are being held in Ho Chi Minh City to mark the 74th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).A photo exhibition on the 50-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament (1969-2019) is taking place coincidently on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, the Labour Cultural Palace, the Youth Cultural House, Dong Khoi Street and the Chi Lang Park from August 15 to mid-September.There will be a special art programme in the Ho Chi Minh Monument Park, along with a range of cultural and art events in districts on September 2 night.Beside, incense-offering ceremonies will be held at the Ho Chi Minh Museum’s HCM City branch, the Ton Duc Thang Museum and the Ho Chi Minh Monument Park on August 30 to pay tribute to the two late leaders.Of note, the city will celebrate the holidays with firework displays around Saigon River Tunnel and at 81-storey building Landmark and the Dam Sen Cultural Park on September 2 night.-VNA