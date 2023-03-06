Business Export prices of Vietnamese rice up nearly 10% The export prices of Vietnamese rice in the first two months of 2023 rose by 9.8% year-on-year to 528.5 USD/tonne, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Water industry to see multiple M&As The water industry is set to witness a flood of M&A in the near future as many big players plan to stretch out in the southern region.

Business New decree on placement, trading of corporate bonds issued The Government has issued a decree on the amendment, supplementation and cancellation of some articles of decrees related to the private placement and trading of privately placed corporate bonds in the domestic market and offering of corporate bonds to the international market.

Business Vietnam’s overseas investments rise sharply in January-February Vietnam’s outbound investments reached 115.1 million USD in the first two months of this year, 2.16 times higher than that the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.