Experts said that investments in things such as landscape, infrastructure, stylish interiors, and connected spaces and services are considered the real value of a property. Such value can be up to 70% of the sale price of a house.

They predicted that the global realty market in 2023 will move more slowly. High interest rates will restrain inflation around the world, meaning that the demand for real estate should tend to decrease.

The interesting point in Vietnam is that it is ahead of other markets thanks to the urbanisation rate of 47%, insiders said, adding that in the eyes of investors, the Southeast Asian nation still has a long way to go with the urbanisation process.

According to the company’s statistics, the industrial real estate segment will also continue to grow, with infrastructure systems across the country helping to increase the value of related projects in many localities./.

VNA