Business Vietnam-Yunnan province (China) trade ties below potential: Official Despite the high cooperation potential, trade between Vietnam and Yunnan province of China has remained modest at only 3.2 billion USD in 2022, a very small amount of the 175.6 billion USD in trade between Vietnam and China in the year, according to Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business TMT Motors partners with world leading joint venture to bring mini EVs to Vietnam TMT Automobile Joint Stock Company (TMT Motors) on February 18 announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the joint venture of General Motors (GM) and SAIC - WULING on the manufacturing, assembling and exclusively distributing of electric vehicles of GM and SAIC - WULING in Vietnam.

Business Official anti-dumping duties imposed on Chinese tables, chairs The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to impose official anti-dumping duties on certain table and chair products from China.

Business Many foreign funds enjoy profits in January After recording a difficult year with heavy losses in 2022, earlier this year a series of investment funds reported strong growth in profits.