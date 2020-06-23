HCM City conference spotlights communications in protection of children’s rights
HCM City (VNA) – A conference took place in Ho Chi Minh City on June 22 to share information and consult the press on communications in protection of the children’s rights in the city this year.
The event was held by the HCM City Association for Protection of Children’s Rights in partnership with the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
It provided an opportunity for local authorities, the press and relevant organisations to share experience and strengthen cooperation in addressing child abuse and ensure children’s rights.
HCM City is home to more than 2 million children, including nearly 11,400 living in difficulties. As a populous metropolis, the city has seen increasing numbers of street children and child beggars as well as cases related to child labour, abuse and delinquency, said Mai Thi Ngoc Mai, director of the HCM City Association for Protection of Children’s Rights.
Protection of children on the cyberspace is really challenging municipal authorities who should pay more attention and devise plans, programmes and solutions to gradually better the work, Ngoc said.
Tran Thi Kim Thanh from the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said the municipal People’s Committee has recently issued a guideline instructing how stakeholders can work together to support, intervene and settle child abuse and violence against children in the city.
Accordingly, all individuals and organisations must report on any cases of child violence and abuse to the People’s Committee or police in the place where the child lives. Reports can also be made via hotlines – 111, 113, 1900.54.55.59 and 1800.90.69.
The attendees appreciated the role of the press in this matter, saying it is vital to increase awareness campaigns on children’s rights, especially among the schools and men.
Tran Cong Binh from the UNICEF said a small news story published can stop a big crime but it can also destroy the peaceful life of a child. So journalists must always be careful with their reportings in any circumstances, he said.
He urged a stronger connection between newsrooms and organsations and agencies in protection of children’s rights./.