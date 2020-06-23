Society Vietnamese in RoK receive medical supplies to fight COVID-19 The Vietnamese Buddhist Cultural Centre and the Vietnamese Buddhist Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) have presented medical supplies to the Vietnamese community in the country to help them tackle COVID-19.

Society Zero-dong supermarket opened to help COVID-19-affected workers A zero-dong supermarket was opened on June 20 to support 1,500 workers of the Thang Long Industrial Zone in Hanoi who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.