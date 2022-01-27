Politics Top legislator sends greetings on Australia Day National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent a letter of greetings to Andrew Wallace, Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, and Slade Brockman, President of the Australian Senate, on the occasion of Australia Day (January 26, 1788 – 2022).

Politics Workshop spotlights former Party General Secretary Do Muoi's revolutionary career A scientific workshop highlighting the revolutionary career of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Do Muoi was held by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics on January 26 on the occasion of the late leader's 105th birthday (February 2, 1917 -2022).

Politics Congratulations extended to Australia on national day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a message of congratulations to Governor General David Hurley of Australia on the 234th anniversary of Australia Day (January 26).