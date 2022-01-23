HCM City shares Tet joy with students of Laos, Cambodia
A representative of young workers in HCM City presents Tet gifts to Lao and Cambodian students (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Students of Laos and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City have received many gifts on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) of Vietnam.
The gifts were presented by young workers of the HCM City Power Corporation which also signed an agreement with the dormitory of Lao students to organise many cultural and sports exchanges between local young workers and students of Laos and Cambodia in celebration of the traditional New Year festivals of the three countries.
At the event, participants learned about the Tet customs of Vietnam through playing folk games, making traditional dishes, and trying calligraphy.
The activity was also meant to give spiritual support to Lao and Cambodian students who have to be far away from their families for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.
On January 23, the HCM City Confederation of Labour held several Tet celebrations for disadvantaged workers who are unable to return to their hometowns to welcome the first days of the Year of the Tiger.