Society Tet celebrations hosted for Vietnamese people worldwide Vietnamese embassies have been busy organising celebrations of traditional New Year – Tet – for Vietnamese expats across the world.

Society Health ministry calls for facilitation of people’s return to hometowns The Ministry of Health has asked provinces and cities nationwide to create favourable conditions for people to return to their hometowns to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet), citing the large coverage of COVID-19 vaccination.

Society Delegation sets sail for Truong Sa for Tet A delegation of Naval Region 4 officers and soldiers set sail for the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago to visit those performing duties on Vietnam’s islands, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival. The trip conveyed the profound attention paid by the Party, State, and people nationwide to the soldiers and residents on Truong Sa.