HCM City Economic Forum to take place in September
The Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF) 2023 will be held from September 13-17 under the theme “Green growth - the journey to zero emissions,” the municipal People’s Committee announced at a press conference on May 11.
At the press conference. (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF) 2023 will be held from September 13-17 under the theme “Green growth - the journey to zero emissions,” the municipal People’s Committee announced at a press conference on May 11.
Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, a representative from the forum's organising board and Chairman of the HCM City Union of Business Associations (HUBA), said the forum, in its fourth edition, will see the attendance of the Prime Minister, and leaders of ministries and agencies.
The event will bring together more than 1,000 delegates from international financial institutions like the World Bank (WB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and international organisations, along with managers and leaders of localities of 21 countries, representatives from diplomatic and consular agencies, and domestic and foreign enterprises, and experts.
The forum is expected to provide an insight into the global situation and the trend of green growth towards sustainable development, especially lessons and proposals applicable in HCM City, Hoa continued.
Apart from workshops prior to the forum, there will be discussions during the event, sidelines meetings, exhibitions and dialogues with domestic and foreign experts, according to Le Truong Duy, from the municipal Department of External Affairs.
Hosted by the People’s Committee, the annual international event, first held in 2018, is intended to acquire opinions of experts on issues regarding the city’s socio-economic development, as well as its key projects, targets and programmes. /.