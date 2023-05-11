Business Banking sector’s digital transformation day to take place next week The digital transformation day of the banking sector will be held on May 18, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced at a press conference in Hanoi on May 11.

Business Petrol prices further decrease Petrol prices continued to be revised down from 3pm on May 11, following the latest adjustment of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietjet offers promotions on routes to India Vietjet continues offering attractive promotions for all India routes with tickets priced from only zero dong from now until October 25 to welcome summer.

Business Information & communications services revenue hits 47.6 billion USD Revenue from information and communications services reached 1.13 quadrillion VND (47.6 billion USD) in the first four months of 2023, representing 27% of the annual target, figures from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) show.